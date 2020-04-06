Yamina: Netanyahu's surrender of Justice portfolio will prove costly

Yamina responded to the expected unity government agreement between Likud and Blue and White.

"According to publications of the agreement, Netanyahu completely surrendered the Justice department to Blue and White. Aharon Barak and his judicial coup are making a comeback and will continue to appoint their disciples to the High Court."

"In return, Netanyahu has received a vaguely-worded promise regarding sovereignty that means nothing, and worse, [has already] rejects sovereignty up until US elections in a way that casts a heavy shadow on the possibility of obtaining American consent for the move.

"We call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to bind the [unity government agreement] upon the sovereignty issue and have the government apply sovereignty to all Judea and Samaria communities before the rotation laws are approved by the Knesset. Otherwise it is very clear that we will remain without sovereignty."