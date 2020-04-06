Experimental Corona treatment arrives from Japan

Israel has received its first delivery of the drug 'Avigan', which is being tested as an effective response to the treatment of the coronavirus in its early stages, reducing the duration of the sickness and preventing further deterioration.

The shipment arrived in Israel in the framwork of collaboration between the Israeli Embassy in Japan, Foreign Ministry, Ministry of Health, procurement brigade, as well as Hadassah and Ichilov Medical Centers, which will participate in testing the new medicine.