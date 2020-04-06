Joint List MK: Gantz surrendering to Messianic right

MK Yousef Jabareen of the Joint List reacted to the agreement between the Likud and Blue and White on the issue of sovereignty.

"Gantz's surrender to the Messianic right is disgraceful. The unity government will continue to lead both peoples to disaster and deepen the occupation and settlement enterprise. It is hard not to be shocked by the cynicism of Netanyahu and Gantz, who talk about annexation under the guise of an 'emergency government.' They promised to take care of the Corona, but are going to force us all into [continued conflict]" he said.