News BriefsNissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20
Shaked calls for creation of 'Corona exit strategy'
MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) called today for the creation of a strategy to ease restrictions following the Corona crisis.
"The Corona crisis is, at the moment, most of all a major economic crisis, destroying families, businesses, everything people have. The State of Israel is [still] in good shape because of swift decisions made by the Prime Minister and Minister of Health about four weeks ago," Shaked noted.
