Joint List leader: Gantz's horrible submission to Netanyahu's demands

MK Ayman Odeh, Co-Chairman of the Joint List, responded to reports that the Likud and Blue and White have reached agreement on the issue of sovereignty.

"Gantz's surrender on annexation is the most serious of all. It means eliminating any chance of peace and the establishment of an apartheid state with Jewish citizens and Palestinian subjects. Democracy, equality and social justice all depend on just peace and an end to the occupation," Odeh said.