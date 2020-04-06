Zandberg: Reps of hilltop youth in control of annexation discourse

Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg responded to the emerging coalition agreement between Blue and White and the Likud.

She said: "As part of the liquidation of principles in exchange for Knesset appointments, the discourse on the annexation of territories is being handed to representatives of the hilltop youth in the Knesset in exchange for Knesset seats in a deflated and corrupt government."

"Those who declared 'Israel first' are today selling the State of Israel's future in exchange for 'the state of settlements.'"