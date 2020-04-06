|
Liberman: General lockdown of all Israeli cities to appease haredim
Avigdor Liberman attacked the prime minister's decision to order the lockdown of all Israeli cities to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
He said: "Contrary to the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, the prime minister, rather than tightening the closure of certain cities, intends to impose a general closure on all Israeli cities to please Deri, Litzman and Gafni."
