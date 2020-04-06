Mayor of Efrat: Glad Netanyahu, Gantz concerned with sovereignty

Efrat Mayor Oded Ravivi addressed the outline of the apparent agreement between the Likud and Blue and White.

"Against the backdrop of the Corona crisis, economic issues and social polarization are for the unity government and believe [unity] to be the right thing for Israel. I am glad that the issue of sovereignty is on the agenda for Netanyahu and Gantz and am confident that correct inward actions along with outward discourse will succeed in bringing about sovereignty," he said.