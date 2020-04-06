|
16:56
Reported
Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20
Gov't considering additional restrictions
The government is preparing to impose new restrictions on Israeli residents in preparation for the Passover Seder out of concern that the upcoming holiday will see an increase in the coronavirus infection rate.
The cabinet is slated to discuss a proposal that that would impose prohibitions on entering and exiting cities as well inter-city travel from tomorrow noon till Friday, save for exceptional cases.
Major Israeli cities including Jerusalem, are expected to ban commutes from one neighborhood to the next.
