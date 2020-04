16:49 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Likud MK Vider: 'Ramat Gan trying to start civil war' Bnei Brak's haredi Likud representative MK Yaakov Vider slammed neighboring Ramat Gan, accusing its city hall members of "brewing up the flames of a civil war" for considering to fence off its borders. ► ◄ Last Briefs