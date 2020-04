16:09 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Hillel Yaffe Hospital: 21 coronavirus cases, 1 serious Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera reported it was treating 21 coronavirus patients with 18 in mild condition, one in moderate, two on ventilator, and one in critical condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs