Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20
Special education crisis
Parents of children receiving special education services have experienced additional hardship since the closure of special education institutions in wake of the Corona epidemic.
Some parents were amazed by the Minister of Education's announcement that the Ministry would provide a "special responce" to families of special needs children but it later turned out that the ministry's home visits project had failed, and that less than 100 families out of tens of thousands had received a home visit.
