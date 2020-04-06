Austria sees light at end of the tunnel

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz convened a press conference on Monday to announce the exit strategy from the Corona crisis and return to normal.

Kurtz decided that on April 14, small stores would open up, and if there wasn't a rise in the amount of virus cases, malls, bookstores, and other businesses would re-open on on May 1. Hotels and restaurants would be next, opening doors in mid-May.

It has not yet been decided when students will return to school in educational institutions around the country. As of today, they have been suspended till mid-May.