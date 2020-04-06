Joint List MK says Bennett should be 'ashamed of himself'

Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh responded to a statement by the defense minister who was asked whether the Mossad had stolen breathing equipment for the use of Israeli citizens and replied "we are all working in an aggressive and sophisticated manner."

Shahadeh said, "Bennett, you should be ashamed of yourself. We warned of the Mossad's involvement in the Corona crisis, saying that this is how gangs and non-state organizations behave. With unimaginable secrecy and lack of transparency, in addition to political backing from the current government, there is nothing more to expect. Theft is theft even if the Mossad is behind it. This time, Israeli audacity is dangerous and endangers human life."