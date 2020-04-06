Shaked: Israel should gradually return to normal

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked called for a gradual return of economic activity: "In Austria, there is approximately the same number of residents as in Israel, and about 200 have died of the coronavirus. The chancellor announced a partial resumption of economic activity on April 14."

"Initially small shops and companies will be opened and then gradually, hotels and restaurants. Events will still not be allowed to take place till the end of June. This is exactly what Israel should do alongside tens of thousands of virus tests and quarantine."