News BriefsNissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20
Forman to Gantz: 'no fighting corruption from the inside'
MK Orly Forman (Yesh Atid - Telem) reacted on Twitter to a report that Benny Gantz had threatened to push anti-corruption laws against Netanyahu if no progress is made in negotiations with the Likud.
''Benny, those who are serious do not threaten, but rather do. The war on corruption is a supreme value! It is impossible to fight corruption on the inside. If you're inside, you're part of it," Froman said.
