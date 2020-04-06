Forman to Gantz: 'no fighting corruption from the inside'

MK Orly Forman (Yesh Atid - Telem) reacted on Twitter to a report that Benny Gantz had threatened to push anti-corruption laws against Netanyahu if no progress is made in negotiations with the Likud.

''Benny, those who are serious do not threaten, but rather do. The war on corruption is a supreme value! It is impossible to fight corruption on the inside. If you're inside, you're part of it," Froman said.