Over 60,000 game kits distributed

More than 60,000 family game kits are currently being distributed to residents of the Negev, Galilee and periphery communities, with the aim of helping them easily pass the coronavirus and Passover period with other family members.

The move was initiated by the Minister for the Development of the Negev and the Galilee and the Periphery, Arye Deri, in view of the Corona epidemic and the difficulty many parents are facing of having kids stuck at home.