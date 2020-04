14:51 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Likud, Blue and White: Negotiations underway with a positive spirit Blue and White and Likud said in a joint statement: "Negotiations are underway and in a positive spirit with the aim of establishing a national emergency government as soon as possible." ► ◄ Last Briefs