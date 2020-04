14:15 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Netanyahu, Gantz meet Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz met this morning in order to reach understandings on the establishment of an emergency national government, a joint statement said. ► ◄ Last Briefs