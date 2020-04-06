|
Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20
Ron Huldai: Exploiting corona for anti-haredi campaign is not right
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai condemned the attacks on the haredi public over the spread of the coronavirus.
"Exploiting the Corona Crisis for an incitement campaign against the haredi public is unworthy. Passover is a time for mutual responsibility and solidarity. Tonight, we will illuminate the town hall with the caption 'We Love Bnei Brak' out of solidarity with our neighbor across the Yarkon."
