Litzman: Avoid steps that create strife between populations

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman addressed the confrontation with the mayor of Ramat Gan over the corona eruption in Bnei Brak.

"The assertions that the haredim, as it were, are infectious with the virus is flawed and dangerous. The haredi public is disciplined and strictly adheres to the precautionary rules. In every population, there is a small minority that is not sufficiently protective against which enforcement by the competent bodies is needed. However, the Corona Crisis should not be generalized and G-d forbid should not become a point of confrontation between populations and sectors in Israel.

"The residents of Bnei Brak and with them all the haredi cities and areas should not be discriminated against. I urge the Mayor of Ramat Gan to avoid steps that create strife and friction between populations."