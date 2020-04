13:13 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Netanyahu speaks on phone with Russian President Putin Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the conversation, President Putin wished the Prime Minister and the people of Israel a happy Passover holiday and success in the fight against the coronavirus.



The Netanyahu Bureau said that the leaders discussed cooperation in the procurement of medical supplies and equipment, and also agreed to allow movement between Russia and Israel so that the citizens of both countries could return to their countries.