13:08 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Report: Gantz conveys threatening message to Likud Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz sent a threatening message to the Likud, "If the agreement is not signed in about an hour, [Gantz] will advance legislation against Netanyahu today in the Knesset," according to a report on Kan. ► ◄ Last Briefs