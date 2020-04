13:04 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Yamina: Appointment of judges is 'red line' in negotiations Read more Yamina expresses support for Likud's refusal to cave on reigning in judicial activism, says giving up on the issue is 'red line.' ► ◄ Last Briefs