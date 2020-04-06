Yamina: We support the demand of Likud, caving must have a red line

The Yamina party responded to reports of progress in negotiations with Blue and White and demanded from senior Likud officials not to give up on continuing the judiciary reform.



"We support the Likud's demand for a change in the Judicial Appointments Committee. The right-wing bloc's caving to Blue and White on the matter of the Judicial Appointments Committee, after the Likud has already caved in giving the justice portfolio to Nissenkorn, must be a red line.



"Restraining legal activism and changing Aharon Barak's legacy are among the most important issues of the national camp. Only recently have we seen a vivid example of a blatant High Court intervention in the work of the Knesset, while trampling on the separation of powers. "

"Giving up on this issue would be a red line that Likud should not cross. "