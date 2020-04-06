Ministers Litzman, Deri ask to soften closure on cities

Traffic restrictions to be imposed on a number of cities in Israel today are expected to be significantly softer than those imposed on Bnei Brak, to allow unrestricted departure from the city for work and entry into the city, according to the draft emergency regulations introduced for approval by the ministerial committee at noon.

Senior officials told Channel 13 that the softening of the restrictions came as a result of the pressure from Ministers Litzman and Deri - who wanted to prevent a tight closure as imposed on Bnei Brak.

The nine cities on which restrictions will be imposed are: Haredi neighborhoods in Jerusalem, Elad, Migdal Haemek, haredi neighborhoods in Beit Shemesh, Modiin Illit, Beitar Illit, and the cities of Ashkelon, Tiberias and Or Yehuda. Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan instructed police last night already to prepare for enforcement of the regulations starting tonight.