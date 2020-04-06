|
09:56
Reported
Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20
Woman diagnosed with COVID-19 gives birth at Ziv Hospital
Ziv Medical Center received a 21-year-old young woman from Jerusalem who was verified as a COVID-19 patient during birth and her condition is defined as light.
Immediately after birth, the child was separated from his mother to prevent him from contracting the disease, and the patient herself was transferred in light condition to the Corona Patients Department of the hospital.
