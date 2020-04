09:35 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Bennett against complete lockdown: No need when most of public behaves Defense Minister Naftali Bennett opposes complete closure. "You don't have to come with a hammer when most of the public is behaving well," he said in an interview with Galei Tzahal. ► ◄ Last Briefs