09:17 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Police thwart theft of car and its transfer to Judea and Samaria Police forces this morning prevented the theft of the car of a resident of Ashdod and its transfer to the areas of Judea and Samaria.



The forces were able to locate the stolen vehicle as it made its way toward Jerusalem and followed it along with other police officers operating in Jerusalem, and together managed to stop the vehicle in the area of the French Hill Junction in Jerusalem before it managed, according to suspicions, to head towards Judea and Samaria. After a brief pursuit, the suspect (30, Hebron) was arrested.



The suspect was directed to medical treatment while under arrest, and, later, police will ask to extend his arrest.