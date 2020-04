09:12 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 3 COVID-19 patients at Assaf Harofeh Hospital die in past day Three patients with coronarvirus died at Assaf Harofeh Hospital in the last 24 hours: a 96-year-old woman with multiple underlying conditions, an 80-year-old man with terminal illness and a 66-year-old man who suffered a systemic collapse following the virus. ► ◄ Last Briefs