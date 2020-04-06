Shaked: After negotiations over, we'll decide if we'll be in the gov't

MK Ayelet Shaked of Yamina addressed the coalition negotiations: "There is no consultation with us. The Prime Minister updates every few days. I think handing the justice portfolio over to the Blue and White is a stop to the counter-revolution I created. Once the negotiations are over we will decide whether we are part of the government."

In an interview on Kan Reshet Bet she added, "If we stay out, we will advance everything that is important to us - war on corruption is not just an asset of the Left."