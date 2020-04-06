Trump sends best wishes to Boris Johnson after hospitalization

At a daily briefing on the state of his administration's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, Trump said that "all Americans" were praying for UK PM Boris Johnson's speedy recovery, after Johnson was hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms.

"I want to express our nation's well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he wages his own, personal fight with the virus," Trump said, according to The Hill. "All Americans are praying for him; he's a friend of mine and a great gentleman."