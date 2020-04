07:49 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Kinneret rises by 1 cm since yesterday The Sea of Galilee stands at -209.11 m this morning, according to the Water Authority. This is a 1 cm rise from yesterday. A full Kinneret is missing 31 cm. ► ◄ Last Briefs