Dep. Director of Health Min.: Apparently full closure on Seder night

Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Itamar Grotto, this morning estimated in an interview with Galei Tzahal that there will be a total closure on the Seder night.

"In the whole country, closures must be maintained. Places we identify as focal points, we must stop the spread. Will there be a complete closure on the Seder? As it seems right now, the answer is yes. There will be strong enforcement on this matter so that each person will sit only sit with his family," Grotto said.