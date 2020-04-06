Ministerial cmte to approve broadening of movement restrictions

The ministerial committee to define a "restricted area" is expected to approve the closure and tightening of traffic restrictions on a list of cities with a high COVID-19 infection rate on Monday.

The closure is expected to be imposed on the cities of Elad, Migdal Haemek, Betar Illit, Ashkelon, Tiberias, Or Yehuda, Modi'in Illit, a number of communities in Judea and Samaria, as well as certain neighborhoods in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.