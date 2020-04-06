Larry David: Sanders should drop out of the race

Jewish American comedian Larry David, the Bernie Sanders doppelganger who often portrays the presidential candidate in skits on “Saturday Night Live,” says Sanders should drop out of the race for the Democratic nomination for president and throw his support behind Joe Biden.

“I feel he should drop out. Because he’s too far behind. He can’t get the nomination. And I think, you know, it’s no time to fool around here. Everybody’s got to support Biden,” David told The New York Times in an interview published Saturday.