Litzman advisor: He did not violate the guidelines

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman's personal aide, Mordechai (Moti) Babchik, responded on Sunday to reports claiming that Litzman prayed at a synagogue on Shabbat contrary to the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

"He did not violate the guidelines. He did not pray in a synagogue, but with a neighbor on the balcony - at a time when prayer together was permitted," said Babchik in an interview on Army Radio.