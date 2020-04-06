|
05:21
Reported
News BriefsNissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20
Iran to gradually ease coronavirus restrictions
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that the restrictions imposed on the public to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country would be eased gradually in the coming weeks, the Xinhua news agency reports.
The authorities have decided to ease some restrictions implemented in the country over the past days, Rouhani was quoted as having said in a meeting of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus.
Last Briefs