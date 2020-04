05:03 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Shas MK: Banks are taking advantage of the customers MK Yinon Azoulay from Shas criticized the banks amid the coronavirus crisis. "The heads of the banks continue to receive inflated salaries, while citizens lose jobs and wages. The banks act like the black market and take advantage of the customers,” Azoulay told Reshet Bet radio in an interview. ► ◄ Last Briefs