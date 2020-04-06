|
Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20
Maryland Governor orders nursing homes to fight coronavirus
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan on Sunday issued an executive order directing nursing homes in the state to adopt procedures to fight the spread of coronavirus, including the establishment of quarantine wards for infected residents, The Hill report.
Hogan stressed in a news release that criminal penalties would be levied against nursing home staff or facilities that disobeyed the order, which also directs all staffers to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves.
