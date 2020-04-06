|
02:55
Reported
News BriefsNissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20
Trump: We see light at the end of the tunnel
US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed hope that the United States was seeing a “leveling-off” of the coronavirus crisis in some of the nation’s hot spots for the viral outbreak, Reuters reported.
His comments came after New York, the hardest-hit state, reported on Sunday that for the first time in a week, deaths had fallen slightly from the day before, though there were still nearly 600 new fatalities and more than 7,300 new cases.
Last Briefs