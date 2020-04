01:30 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Cabinet authorizes 'restricted area' in Judea and Samaria Read more Cabinet authorizes ministerial committee to approve the declaration of a "restricted area" by the military commander in Judea and Samaria. ► ◄ Last Briefs