News BriefsNissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20
Arab officials voice 'deep regret' for rock terror in Jaffa
Representatives of Jaffa's Arab community and Joint List MKs apologized Sunday to firefighters for a rock-throwing attack last Thursday.
The meeting was attended by the Tel Aviv-Jaffa fire station chief and the Non-Jewish Sector Commissioner Idid Dahar, members of the Tel Aviv City Council, representatives of the Islamic Movement, Joint List MKs, clerics, and members of the Jaffa neighborhood councils.
