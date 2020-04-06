00:15 Reported News Briefs Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Nissan 12, 5780 , 06/04/20 Arab officials voice 'deep regret' for rock terror in Jaffa Representatives of Jaffa's Arab community and Joint List MKs apologized Sunday to firefighters for a rock-throwing attack last Thursday. The meeting was attended by the Tel Aviv-Jaffa fire station chief and the Non-Jewish Sector Commissioner Idid Dahar, members of the Tel Aviv City Council, representatives of the Islamic Movement, Joint List MKs, clerics, and members of the Jaffa neighborhood councils. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs