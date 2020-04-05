More than 200 coronavirus carriers evacuated to hospitals and hotels

During the day on Sunday, Magen David Adom crews evacuated more than 200 coronavirus carriers in specialized ambulances for hospitalization in hospitals and in the “coronavirus hotels”.

At the same time, in addition to continuing the tests in the homes of civilians who are unable to reach the drive thru coronavirus test complexes, the paramedics took samples from civilians in the permanent complexes of Magen David Adom and the Ministry of Health in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and Be'er Sheva, and in the drive thru complexes which operated in Rahat, Bnei Brak, Modi'in, Elad, Nof Hagalil, Arraba and eastern Jerusalem.