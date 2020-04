23:09 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Government will be asked to declare Judea and Samaria a 'restricted area' The Ministry of Health is expected to ask the government to declare Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria a "restricted area". ► ◄ Last Briefs