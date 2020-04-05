On which localities does Health Ministry wish to impose partial closure?

The Ministry of Health is asking the government to approve traffic restrictions and declare a "restricted area" for the following localities: Elad, Modi'in Illit, Betar Illit, Beit Shemesh, Tiberias, Ashkelon, Migdal Haemek, Or Yehuda and several neighborhoods in Jerusalem, including Har Nof, Meah Shearim, Ramot and Givat Mordechai.

Kan 11 News reported on Sunday evening that, contrary to the closure of the city of Bnei Brak, the Ministry of Health is seeking to allow citizens to enter these communities, as well as exiting them to those who work outside the boundaries of the locality. The Home Front Command will be asked to provide food in these communities.