Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Or Yehuda: 'Alarming increase in rate of infection' The mayor of Or Yehuda, Liat Shohat, said this evening that, "the rate of infection here is increasing alarmingly, and we are already on the verge of announcing a total lockdown. This evening we will be issuing new regulations on dealing with the epidemic here."