22:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 PA to ban entry of Israeli goods to prevent virus spread According to a report on Channel 12 News, the Palestinian Authority will forbid all entry of Israeli goods into the areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority from this evening, in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.