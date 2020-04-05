|
21:55
Reported
News Briefs
Chinese face mask factories reaping a fortune
According to a report in The Guardian, Chinese factories producing face masks are making a fortune with demand skyrocketing from across the world.
Factory directors are demanding 50% to be paid at the time of placing the order, and the remainder to be paid before the masks even leave the factory. Even though scams proliferate, the orders keep coming and the money is rolling in, with intense international competition over masks and other medical equipment.
