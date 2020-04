21:51 Reported News Briefs Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Nissan 11, 5780 , 05/04/20 Doctor who recovered from virus donates plasma to heal others Dr. Ofer Rak contracted coronavirus while vacationing in Italy. He has since recovered, and has now donated some of his blood plasma, containing coronavirus antibodies, in order to help heal others from the virus. ► ◄ Last Briefs